Bas Rutten: Conor McGregor Just Needs to Find His Way

Bas Rutten believes Conor McGregor needs some time to find himself.

McGregor awaits a court hearing next month. Following the UFC 223 media day session, McGregor, Artem Lobov, and their entourage attacked a bus holding red corner fighters. This was in response to Khabib Nurmagomedov confronting Lobov earlier in the week. McGregor smashed a window with a dolly, injuring Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg.

The “Notorious” one was later arrested and released on $50,000 bail. Many have questioned what’s going through McGregor’s mind and have called for the UFC to punish him. Rutten feels McGregor can make a positive change.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Rutten explained how (via BBC UK):

“He did so much good for MMA. He just needs to find his way in this world. This guy was pretty much unknown four years ago, now he’s one of the most known guys on the planet. That’s a hard thing to deal with. I don’t know if I could have done it. I always try to put myself in their shoes. Me with that kind of money at that age? I don’t know what would have happened to me. I’m a smart guy now – I would think that I would keep that money. But at 28? I don’t know, man. I was just a completely different animal. I hope they give him a pass, don’t spit him out yet. Let him see if he cleans up.”

McGregor is set to meet with UFC president Dana White in Liverpool, England this weekend. Many are hoping that the former 155-pound title holder challenges current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The ideal time frame for fans and the media is November, while the location is inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be interesting to see if those are indeed the plans.

Do you believe Conor McGregor will settle down anytime soon?