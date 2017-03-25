Bas Rutten Discusses His New Career Move on “The Bas Rutten Experiment”

UFC and MMA legend Bas Rutten has taken a new direction in his career as of late, with a foray into the world of comedy acting.

“The Bas Rutten Experiment,” sees the former champ delivering lines (and punching turkeys) on a sketch-show format. Rutten recently told MMAJunkie about the methods he has adopted to make it work:

“TV helps, especially if you’re live,” Rutten recently told MMAjunkie Radio. “And also, with ‘Inside MMA,’ if you do a live show, you can mess up. Once you get used to that, you get used to how to save yourself if something does go wrong. There’s all these little tricks that you can do, and hopefully you can dig yourself out of the hole that you just buried (yourself in). “You start getting more comfortable. And once you start getting more comfortable, you can start thinking about the little things. They always say, ‘More is less in acting.’ If you go too much, well, it’s not going to work. But if you can just do it a little bit, and, as long as you can focus on that, that’s going to go better and better. Hopefully the more calm you get, the more relaxed, the more prepared you can be, the better the outcome is going to be.”

You can watch the first episode of “The Bas Rutten Experiment” here.