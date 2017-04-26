Bas Rutten on Maurice Smith’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction: ‘I Love it’

Maurice Smith is the latest inductee in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame and Bas Rutten couldn’t be any more happy.

Rutten has a bit of a history with Smith. The two fought twice in 1995 under the professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion Pancrase. Rutten won both fights by submission.

Both men are former UFC heavyweight champions and are widely recognized as legends of combat sports. Rutten told MMAJunkie.com that Smith is a deserving inductee: