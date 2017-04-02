Bas Rutten Says Germaine de Randamie Can Hang With Cris Cyborg Standing

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Bas Rutten
Image Credit: Getty Images

While many may feel Cris Cyborg is invincible on the feet, Bas Rutten believes Germaine de Randamie has a chance in the stand-up.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer is well aware that talks of a women’s featherweight title showdown between de Randamie and Cyborg have been heating up. The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is waiting to see if the champion de Randamie will undergo hand surgery or hold it off to make the fight with Cyborg happen sooner.

Rutten was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, he was asked about his thoughts on the potential title bout. He believes de Randamie can make some things happen standing:

“Jorina Baars, she’s from Holland, she beat Cyborg in Lion Fight. So yeah, I do think that [de Randamie] can hang with her. But I think once Cyborg gets ahold of her and she can throw her down, we’re going to have a big problem. [De Randamie] really wants to keep this fight standing against her, and keep the distance between them. You want to stay outside the distance just enough that you can counter, but do not go clinching with Cyborg. I think that’s a bad thing.”

