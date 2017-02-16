Bas Rutten Talks Appearances on ‘Kevin Can Wait’ & Inside MMA’s Demise

Bas Rutten is a busy man.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer and former UFC champion has been known for his vicious liver kicks inside the Octagon and the ring. Rutten has also been on television and is renowned for his commentary during his run with Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) and his current work with World Series of Fighting (WSOF).

Fans often praised Rutten when he co-hosted “Inside MMA” alongside Kenny Rice and later on, Mauro Ranallo. The show was canceled by AXS TV in Sept. 2016. Rutten told MMANews.com that the cancellation was a tough pill to swallow:

“It was a shame because all the fans became my family. You have to understand I come from Holland, so all my family members, every single person, they’re in Europe. So I have nobody here. Once you start doing the show like this for nine years and you see each other, they become your family. Really close fans, so that I miss.”

On a brighter note, Rutten has reunited with Kevin James on television. Rutten plays James’ neighbor Rutger on the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait.” He will be appearing on this Monday night’s (Feb. 20) episode at 8 p.m. ET.

Rutten explained why James has enlisted his help this time and dropped a hint on what to expect from the “Neighborhood Watch” episode.

“Well what happens is, I’m Kevin’s neighbor and some kids are destroying mailboxes in the neighborhood. They’re trying to find those little criminals, or maybe they’re not criminals. They don’t know. They call in the help of the crazy neighbor Rutger and I’m guessing in all these crazy little situations it’s kinda very funny.”

You can listen to our full interview with Rutten below: