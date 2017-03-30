‘The Battle of California’: Tony Ferguson Wants Nate Diaz, and Nate Diaz Only

UFC 209 was meant to be “third time lucky” for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – instead, it became the third time the bout was scrapped.

With patience for those wishing for that bout to happen seemingly hitting an all-time low, there is a large consensus forming that ‘El Cucuy’ should look elsewhere for a fight.

While on paper, the case for a title shot with divisional champ Conor McGregor makes sense. Considering the unknown E.T.A of the Dubliner’s return to the UFC (with a career break and the push for a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.) that looks far from a likely next step, however.

So where does Ferguson go, considering the absence of the champion and the #1 title contender’s inability to make weight? Well, according to the man himself, there is only one name left which is worthy of consideration: Nate Diaz.

A potential match up would be a huge pay-per-view, as the majority of fans would undoubtedly approve of watching two of the lightweight division’s most exciting and dogged fighters go, as Ferguson puts it, “toe-to-toe”.

The 33-year-old spoke with UFC Tonight on Wednesday night, confirming that he is very much up for a showdown with the man who beat the UFC lightweight champion [McGregor] last year:

“I know the only person that I would like to go toe to toe with, that would probably need some lesson taught to him, is Nate Diaz – I would love to go toe to toe with him,” said Ferguson. “For anybody else that’s out there, they really don’t deserve a shot fighting with me. Myself, the fans, everybody else would love to see that fight. The battle of California baby, let’s do this.”

Fans will be hoping that a bout with Tony Ferguson would be enough to tempt Diaz back to the octagon, given his reluctance to fight the former 155-pound champion, Eddie Alvarez, earlier this year. Diaz and UFC President Dana White appear to have a particularly strained relationship at present, if the fighter’s recent outburst at White is anything to go by. Fingers crossed both men can repair any acrimony between them, as, after the debacle at UFC 209, this fight would be more than the perfect consolation prize.

Check out Ferguson’s interview above.