Battle of Former Ultimate Fighter Competitors Added to UFC 212

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Two former competitors on The Ultimate Fighter will meet at UFC 212, as Olivier Aubin-Mercier meets Leonardo Santos.

Aubin-Mercier 9-2) has won five of his seven official UFC fights, including a 5-1 record over his last six. He was a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter: The Nations, losing to Chad Laprise.

Santos (16-3-1) claimed the title on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 and has put together a 5-0-1 record inside the Octagon. Since a draw with Norman Parke, he has won four in a row.

UFC 212 takes place June 3 from Brazil and the Jeunesse Arena. In the main event, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway meet to unify the featherweight titles.

