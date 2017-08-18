Bayless to Mayweather Sr: “Conor Will KO Your Son” [VIDEO]

By
Adam Haynes
-

Skip Bayless made the sensational claim that Conor McGregor will knock Floyd Mayweather Jr. out to Mayweather Sr’s face on Thursday

Bayless, who has never hidden his massive belief in the Irishman, claims that Mayweather will eventually come undone in his 50th professional fight against the UFC lightweight champion.

Mayweather Sr. has made a handful of appearances on Fox Sports’ Skip & Shannon: Undisputed ahead of his son’s bout with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas next Saturday and clearly was taken aback by the outspoken analyst’s views:

“I’m gonna lay it out for you,” Bayless told Mayweather Sr. “Conor will knock your son out because it’s the only way Conor is gonna win this fight. Your son is gonna underestimate what’s about to hit him both in will and skill. This guy [McGregor] is crazy. He’s crazy.”

Check out the full video at the top of the page.

