“Bearjew” Has Next Opponent, Wants Four More in 2017 (Exclusive Interview)

Scotland’s rising star Paul “Bearjew” Craig has been the talk of the Light Heavyweight division since finishing Luis Henrique Da Silva via submission in his UFC debut at UFC on Fox 22 in December. A performance that not only earned him fans all around the world, but also a Performance of the Night bonus.

Paul spent some time with Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens on this week’s episode of the MMANews Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports and talked about still trying to come down from the high of his UFC debut, his life in Scotland now that he is a big star, and how many times we can expect to see him step into the Octagon in 2017.

Just today it was announced that Paul will be fighting Tyson Pedro on March 4th at UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paul gave the guys his plans for 2017, “…I want to be active. That’s why. I don’t have a long time left on my clock in regards to fighting. I want to go out of this sport with my mind in tact and my body the same. I want to do as much damage as I possibly can, so two fights before the UFC Glasgow (Scotland) is achievable and I would like it to happen…”

Make sure to listen to the full interview and the third episode of the MMANews Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports below.

You can contact the guys via e-mail at [email protected] and follow them on Twitter @PonyKegSports and @MMANews_Tim. Make sure to also follow Paul on twitter @PCraigmma to find out the latest on his career.