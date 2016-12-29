Beating Decisions And Bad Haircuts: Exclusive Interview With Eli “Tomahawk” Tamez

In February of 2015 Eli “Tomahawk” Tamez had just beaten Saul Elizondo via split decision and was undefeated at 9-0. That was his 5th win in a row for Legacy Fighting Championships and the Texas native seemed to be on pace to become a name to know in the Bantamweight division. At least that’s what it looked like from the outside. Eli was growing frustrated with the amount of decisions he had been going to and decided he needed some time off to focus on himself and his skills. Now, nearly two year late, Tamez is ready to show how he’s grown when he takes on Ulyses Aguila at the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance show on January 13th. We had the chance to talk to Eli about the time off, the fight, being in camp with a newborn, and what it’s like being a hairstylist who also kicks ass.

Eli wanted to get back to the basics with some time off. ” I wanted to get back into training and loving it. I kinda wanted to feel that hunger to compete and fight again. Ya know, first things first I just needed to kind of hone in on certain skills and work on certain things, and ya. I kinda put that first.”

Now hungrier than ever, Tamez tries to get to 10-0 and earn a finish that he has been working so hard for. Watch Eli “Tomahawk” Tamez fight Saulk Elizondo at LFA 1 on January 13th live on AXS TV from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX.