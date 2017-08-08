Bec Rawlings Issues Rematch Challenge to Paige VanZant

With Paige VanZant headed to the flyweight division, another fellow UFC fighter is looking to follow her there.

Bec Rawlings issued a challenge to VanZant on social media. VanZant is rumored for a bout with Jessica Eye later this year in the brand-new division.

Rawlings is coming off a decision loss in February to Tecia Torres that followed her second round knockout at the hands of VanZant last August. Prior to that she had scored a pair of wins vs. Seo Hee Ham and Lisa Ellis.