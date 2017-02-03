UFC Fight Night 104’s Bec Rawlings was the lone fighter to miss weight at today’s official weigh-ins. Taking place this morning, Rawlings came it at 117.5lbs for the 115lb strawweight bout. Opponent Tecia Torres agreed to the fight regardless, and will receive 20% of Rawlings’ purse.

The good news is, the fight is still on. The bad news, of course, is that Rawlings missed weight. Missing weight is generally seen as a mark against a fighter – something Rawlings clearly wanted to set straight. After struggling with the cut to 115lbs for the Houston event, she posted a detailed explanation as to what went wrong, and suggested it was time for a 125lb weight class.

It’s worth noting that the UFC has explored the idea of a women’s flyweight weight class. UFC Fight Night 89 in Ottawa last June featured a flyweight bout between Valeria Letourneau and Joanne Calderwood, however no further fights have been booked at flyweight in the UFC. Both Invicta FC and Bellator MMA feature the division, which remains a popular option for both oversized strawweights and undersized bantamweights.