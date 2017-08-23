Before Failed Drug Test, UFC Wanted Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

By
Dana Becker
-

It might not have been Brock Lesnar, but the UFC was planning on pairing Jon Jones up with a heavyweight next.

UFC president Dana White revealed in an interview after his “Contender Series” Tuesday night that he was in talks with Jones to have him fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 218 later this year.

“We were talking,” White said hours after it was revealed Jones tested positive for a banned substance and faces a likely suspension.

When asked if Miocic would have been the fighter to face the current UFC light heavyweight champion, White only said “probably,” adding that the December 2 card from Detroit was a possible destination.

After defeating Daniel Cormier, Jones called out ex-champion Brock Lesnar for a meeting. Lesnar is currently suspended for his own failed drug test last year.

Latest MMA News

video

Video: Bellator 182 Foundations Highlights Brennan Ward

0
Brennan Ward will be returning to the Bellator cage this Friday night (Aug. 25). Ward is going head-to-head with Fernando Gonzalez inside the Turning Stone...
video

Before Failed Drug Test, UFC Wanted Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

0
It might not have been Brock Lesnar, but the UFC was planning on pairing Jon Jones up with a heavyweight next. UFC president Dana White...
video

LIVE: Final Press Conference for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

0
Beginning any minute now will be the final press conference featuring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor ahead of their meeting this Saturday night. Both Mayweather...
video

Conor McGregor ‘Dedicated’ Video for Beats by Dre

0
What helps Conor McGregor prepare to face Floyd Mayweather this Saturday night in Las Vegas? Beats by Dre, of course. McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion,...
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test Wasn’t a Big Surprise

0
As someone who has been popped for banned substances, Chael Sonnen believes he can spot a cheater easier than others. Sonnen was a pay-per-view attraction...
Load more