Before Failed Drug Test, UFC Wanted Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

It might not have been Brock Lesnar, but the UFC was planning on pairing Jon Jones up with a heavyweight next.

UFC president Dana White revealed in an interview after his “Contender Series” Tuesday night that he was in talks with Jones to have him fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 218 later this year.

“We were talking,” White said hours after it was revealed Jones tested positive for a banned substance and faces a likely suspension.

When asked if Miocic would have been the fighter to face the current UFC light heavyweight champion, White only said “probably,” adding that the December 2 card from Detroit was a possible destination.

After defeating Daniel Cormier, Jones called out ex-champion Brock Lesnar for a meeting. Lesnar is currently suspended for his own failed drug test last year.