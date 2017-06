Next month, the latest issue of ESPN “The Body” will be released and feature UFC strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson.

But you can see some of the behind-the-scenes action from the nude photo shoot with the “Karate Hottie” right here before the magazine hits the newsstands.

Waterson joins Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Conor McGregor as UFC fighters to appear in the special issue.