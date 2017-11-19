Belal Muhammad on Covington Call-Out: I have Brazilian Fans & Friends

Belal Muhammad joined a growing queue of UFC fighters aiming to get controversial contender Colby Covington into the octagon

Covington, who was recently sent home from Sydney, Australia following an altercation with former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, has thrust himself into the spotlight with his recent behavior.

Having taken aim at everyone from Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, “Chaos” labeled the entire population of Brazil as “filthy animals” in Sao Paulo last month. This week, the 29-year-old was allegedly hit with a boomerang thrown by Werdum following a skirmish outside a hotel in Sydney.

Following a live-stream in the aftermath of his run-in with Werdum, Covington once again attacked Brazil:

“F*ck Brazil. F*ck Fabricio Werdum. Little b*tch ass,” Covington said. “F*ck Brazil. A bunch of filthy animals. And they wonder why they get talked to like that? [It is] because they’re a bunch of animals.”

Muhammad cited this ‘behavior’ as the inspiration for his call out of Covington at UFC Fight Night 121 last night in Sydney:

“I got a lot of Brazilian fans, a lot of Brazilian friends. My coach is Brazilian,” Muhammad said (via MMAJunkie.com). “When you disrespect the whole country like that, and it’s not even in a good way. You have like fifth-grade trash-talk. So it’s not even good trash-talk. It’s just being ignorant for no reason. When people talk like that, they deserve to get slapped. And I’m the guy to do the slapping.”