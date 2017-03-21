Belal Muhammad Plans on Teaching Mickey Gall & Zak Ottow a Lesson

Belal Muhammad isn’t fond of Mickey Gall or Zak Ottow.

Muhammad is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight who trains at Roufusport in Milwaukee, WI. Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, trains at Roufusport as well. Sage Northcutt is also training there and recently helped prepare welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for his rematch with Stephen Thompson.

Gall submitted both Punk and Northcutt in his last two bouts. Ottow fights out of Milwaukee, but he isn’t a part of Roufusport. Something both men have in common is they won’t be getting chummy with Muhammad anytime soon.

That’s because “Remember The Name” doesn’t appreciate what he feels is trash talk from Gall on his teammates and Ottow on Roufusport as a whole. He told Flo Combat that he wouldn’t mind a fight with either man: