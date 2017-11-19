Belal Muhammad Threatens to Put Colby Covington in ICU

Belal Muhammad beat Tim Means at UFC Sydney last night and wasted no time in providing controversial welterweight Colby Covington with a serious ultimatum

Agree to a fight inside the octagon or run the risk of being beaten on the street.

Belal claimed what is arguably his biggest scalp of his career last night in Sydney with a split-decision victory over the tough veteran Means. Covington, who has made a significant amount of enemies and detractors with his offensive remarks about other fighters and the country of Brazil, furthered his case as the most disliked fighter in the promotion when he pressed charges of assault against Fabricio Werdum this week.

Belal, clearly unimpressed with Covington’s attitude, issued a call out in the immediate aftermath of his bout last night:

“I definitely got someone in mind [for my next fight],” Muhammad told Dan Hardy. “There’s a little coward I saw earlier this week by the name of Colby Covington, out here talking trash about other people’s countries. I don’t like that, man. I’m from Chicago, dude. We’re both 170 [pounds]. Meet me in the cage. Because if I see you on the street you’re going to the ICU.”

Belal followed up his call-out of “Chaos” in a post-fight interview where he claimed that the 29-year-old ‘deserves to be slapped’ for his behavior.