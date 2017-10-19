Belfort Back For One More Against Hall

According to long time UFC veteran Vitor Belfort, he has signed the bout agreements to fight Uriah Hall at the beginning of 2018. This coming from a post on his Instagram account this morning.

Belfort has official lost 3 of his last 5 (4 of 6 if you include the Kelvin Gastelum fight that wasn’t a fight) with all fights coming via T/KO.

After winning his last fight against Nate Marquardt by decision, many speculated that Belfort would retire or leave the UFC for a big pay day. Obviously that is not the case.

The man with the opportunity to get a name under his belt is former TUF boogeyman and knockout artist, Uriah Hall. Hall put a stop to his 3 fight skid in September with a Performance of the Night against the favored and highly touted Krysztof Jotko.

