Belfort vs. Hall, Eye vs. Faria Made Official For UFC St. Louis

Vitor Belfort vs. Urijah Hall has been made official for UFC St. Louis and a new bout has been confirmed.

ESPN broke the news of Belfort vs. Hall being confirmed by the UFC. The two will meet inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Jan. 14 for a UFC Fight Night event. Jessica Eye will do battle with Kalindra Faria on the card as well.

Belfort is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Marquardt back in June. It was “The Phenom’s” first win since Nov. 2015. He had gone 0-2, 1 NC prior to snapping his skid.

As for Hall, he recently earned a knockout win over Krzysztof Jotko in the second round. Hall had also snapped a skid. He hadn’t had a victory since Sept. 2015.