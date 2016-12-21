Bellator 169: King Mo vs. Ishii Ratings, Video Highlights From Dublin, Ireland

Bellator MMA put the finishing touches on 2016 last Friday night with Bellator 169 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Despite the card airing via tape-delay on Spike, it still generated solid ratings numbers, according to a release from the network.

The ratings for the show included 699,000 viewers with a peak of 965,000, making it the most watched of the international Bellator MMA cards to date.

Bellator 169 included a main event that saw Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal defeat former Olympic gold medalist Satoshi Ishii. Also, James Gallagher earned a win in the co-main event over Anthony Taylor.

Sinead Kavanagh made her promotional debut with a decision win over Elina Kallionidou, Daniel Weichel secured his position as No. 1 featherweight contender with a first round submission vs. Brian Moore and Cameron Else finished Dylan Tuke in just 20 seconds.

Bellator returns in January with Bellator 170 on January 21 featuring Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz.