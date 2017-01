Tito Ortiz went out on top this past weekend at Bellator 170, avenging a loss to Chael Sonnen with a first round submission win.

Ortiz, who confirmed plans to retire after the fight, lost to Sonnen several years ago while both were competing at collegiate wrestlers.

Advertisement

The co-main event featured an early contender of “Knockout of the Night,” as Paul Daley landed a flying knee on Brennan Ward.

Courtesy of Spike, check out all the highlights from The Forum in Los Angeles.