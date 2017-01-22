Bellator 170 Draws Celebrity Attention: Schwarzenegger, Jerry Rice, Mickey Rourke & More

With Bellator 170 taking place near Los Angeles combined with the star power of Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, celebrities from all walks of life were all over The Forum in Inglewood, California last night.

Bellator MMA recapped a number of celebrities in attendance, as well as those tweeting about the event as it was happening live on Spike TV on Saturday evening.

Among the celebrities and well-known fighters in attendance were WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, MMA legend Urijah Faber, former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, UFC bad boy Nate Diaz, former women’s boxing champion Laila Ali, actor Mickey Rourke, actor/comedian Jon Lovitz and more.

Below are some of the tweets that show the celebrity crossover appeal that Saturday night’s Bellator 170 event garnered.

Bellator 170 featured the retirement fight of MMA legend Tito Ortiz, who went out on a high note by submitting former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen with a rear-naked choke at just over two minutes into the first round. For complete Bellator 170 results, click here.

Related News:

* Tons Of MMA Fighters & Personalities React To Tito Ortiz’s Big Win / Retirement

* What did UFC President Dana White think of Tito Ortiz’s Bellator 170 Win?

Good luck tonight! I expect at least as much destruction as we see in the boardroom. https://t.co/decDamrbYi — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 22, 2017

Congrats @titoortiz ,great victory,I still want to see u beat his ass real bad brother only love4U. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 22, 2017

SonnenvsOrtiz all out war tonight #bellator170 — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) January 22, 2017

It's always an honor when the one and only @JRsBBQ spends his evening with us. https://t.co/8kjKOSKLhx — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 22, 2017

This is me at a fight. Thanks for the dope tiks @BellatorMMA #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/7cd0BjfaoJ — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) January 22, 2017

Gonna tune-in into @SpikeSports to watch #Bellator170 and hear one of my favorite guys in combat sports @jimmysmithmma commentary 💯👊 — Erislandy Lara (@Laraboxing) January 22, 2017