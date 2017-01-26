Bellator 170 Medical Suspensions: Fighter Shelved For ‘Unreported Stab Wound’

Suspensions and mandatory rests have been dished out to the Bellator 170 fighters. The event took place this past Saturday night from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) sent a full list of medical suspensions to MMAFighting.com.

Christian Gonzalez was hit with a rather bizarre suspension. In addition to being shelved for a minimum of 30 days with no contact due to his TKO loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Gonzalez has been indefinitely suspended for an “unreported stab wound.”

The other notable medical suspension was the one given to Brennan Ward. The welterweight was knocked out cold by Paul Daley from a flying knee. “The Irish Bad Boy” has also been suspended indefinitely and will need to be cleared by a neurologist to resume competition.

Below is a full list of the Bellator 170 medical suspensions:

Brennan Ward: Indefinite suspension, requires neurologist clearance with a CT scan; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to left eye; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 no contact due to KO

Christian Gonzalez: Indefinite suspension (CSAC review) for unreported stab wound prior to fight and for chest pain; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO

Derek Anderson: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by dentist for front tooth; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Jamar Ocampo: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for jaw/left rib pain; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO

Rob Gooch: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left wrist; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Jack May: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right forearm; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Hisaki Kato: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to left eye; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Georgi Karakhanyan: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by ophthalmologist for right eye blurry; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Derek Campos: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to right eyebrow; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Chinzo Machida: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician due to laceration to right eyebrow; minimum of 7-day mandatory rest

Gabriel Green: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Johhny Cisneros: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Tommy Aaron: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Ian Butler: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Christiana Daniels: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout

Cody Bollinger: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

John Mercurio: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO

Dave Cryer: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO

The rest of the fighters on this card will undergo a seven-day mandatory rest.