Bellator 170 Results: Tito Ortiz Disposes of Chael Sonnen in Final Fight

Tito Ortiz took his final bow at Bellator 170. Ortiz had his final fight against Chael Sonnen inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” made his last hurrah a successful one.

Early in the fight, Sonnen pressed forward and threw some kicks. Ortiz was right there with him throwing strikes. He took Sonnen down and found himself in a choke. Ortiz was able to pop his head out and get to full mount. Sonnen gave up his back and Ortiz locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Ortiz held on for a bit and “Big” John McCarthy had to use more force than usual to get him off. After the fight, McCarthy let Ortiz know about the incident and the now retired fighter apologized.

The co-main event saw a welterweight clash between Paul Daley and Brennan Ward take place. Few people saw the fight going the distance. It didn’t even make it to the second round. Daley dealt with some takedowns early, but he was back to his feet in short order.

A spinning back elbow from “Semtex” allowed for some separation. Daley was able to land a jumping knee to the side of Ward’s head. It was lights out and Daley earned the 29th knockout of his career. After the fight, he called out Rory MacDonald.

Below are the Bellator 170 results for the full card:

Main Card (Spike)

Main Event: Tito Ortiz def. Chael Sonnen via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:03

Co-Main Event: Paul Daley def. Brennan Ward via knockout (flying knee) – Round 1, 2:27

Hisaki Kato def. Ralek Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Georgi Karakhanyan via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 28-27)

Derek Campos def. Derek Anderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Kevin Casey and Keith Berry fought to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Alex Soto def. Demarcus Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chinzo Machida def. Jamar Ocampo via TKO (punch) – Round 3, 3:48

Jalin Turner def. Gabriel Green via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:36

Jack May def. Dave Cryer via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:41

Daniel Rodriguez def. Christian Gonzalez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:55