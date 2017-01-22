Bellator 170 Salaries: Tito Ortiz’s Final Base Pay Totals $300,000

Tito Ortiz’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career came to a close last night (Jan. 21) and he walked away with a nice chunk of change.

Ortiz stepped inside the Bellator cage for his final battle. His opponent was Chael Sonnen inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” secured the victory with a rear-naked choke barely two minutes into the fight.

For his efforts, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer earned a base salary of $300,000. Sonnen took home $50,000. Those numbers are according to the California State Athletic Commission (via MMAFighting.com).

Paul Daley was featured in the co-main event along with Brennan Ward. “Semtex” landed a devastating knee to the side of his opponent’s head for the knockout finish. Ward was taken out on a stretcher, but was said to be responsive. Daley and Ward both snagged $50,000.

The middleweight bout between Hisaki Kato and Ralek Gracie was largely panned by fans and analysts. Many felt the fight was a snoozer. Gracie hadn’t competed in an MMA bout since May 2010. Kato pulled off the win by majority decision. He took home $30,000, while Gracie pocketed $33,000.

Below are the full Bellator 170 salaries:

Main Card (Spike)

Tito Ortiz ($300,000 + no win bonus = $300,000) def. Chael Sonnen ($50,000)

Paul Daley ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Brennan Ward ($50,000)

Hisaki Kato ($30,000 + no win bonus = $30,000) def. Ralek Gracie ($33,000)

Emmanuel Sanchez ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Georgi Karakhanyan ($24,000)

Derek Campos (19,200 + $15,000 = $34,200) def. Derek Anderson ($7,800)

Prelims

Henry Corrales ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Cody Bollinger ($2,500)

Guilherme Bomba ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. John Mercurio ($2,000)

Kevin Casey ($10,000) fought to draw with Keith Berry ($3,000)

Alex Soto ($3,000 + $3,000 = $6,000*) def. Demarcus Brown ($2,000)

Chinzo Machida ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Jacar Ocampo ($1,500)

Jacob Rosales ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Ian Butler ($1,500)

Mike Segura ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Tommy Aaron ($2,000)

James Barnes ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Rob Gooch ($2,000)

Curtis Millender ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Johnny Cisneros ($2,000)

Colleen Schneider ($3,000* + $3,000 = $6,000) def. Chrissie Daniels ($4,500)

Jalin Turner ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Gabriel Green ($2,000)

Jack May ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Dave Cryer ($2,000)

Daniel Rodriguez ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Christina Gonzalez ($1,500*)

*fined 20 percent of purse for failing to make weight