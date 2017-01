Tito Ortiz has always been a cross-over star for the world of MMA.

Ortiz, a former UFC champion, will make his final appearance – at least he says it will be – at Bellator 170 later this month vs. Chael Sonnen.

Recently, he sat down with former NFL all-pro player Shawne Merriman for a sparring session and discussion on the fight, retirement and his legacy.