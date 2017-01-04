Bellator 170’s Brennan Ward Plans on Taking Advantage of Spotlight

Brennan Ward knows his name might not generate the same kind of interest as Chael Sonnen, Tito Ortiz or even his Bellator 170 opponent, Paul Daley.

But Ward fully understands that the promotion has given him a chance to make a statement January 21 when he meets Daley in the co-main event.

“They don’t just line two guys up like Paul and I for no reason – on a card like this, that is probably the biggest card of the year and one of the biggest Bellator cards of all-time,” Ward said. “They’re putting our match up on there for a reason. They know fireworks are going to go off and they know this fight isn’t going the distance. Paul and I end fights, it’s what we do.”

Ward (14-4) has won five of his last six, including a November first round knockout of Saad Awad. He’s also finished Ken Hasegawa, Dennis Olson, Roger Carroll and Curtis Millender over the past year-plus.