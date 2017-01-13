Bellator 171 Fight Card Complete With Three Prospects in Action

A trio of Bellator MMA prospects have been added to Bellator 171, as Jarod Trice, Tyrell Fortune and Bruna Ellen will all compete later this month.

Trice meets Kevin Woltkamp and Fortune squares off with Will Johnson in heavyweight bouts, while Ellen meets Carmella James at flyweight. All three are expected to stream live online, but could be replayed on the Spike televised main card if time permits.

Trice is fighting for the second time under the Bellator MMA banner, as the former national wrestling champion meets Kansas’ own Woltkamp. Like Trice, Fortune is a former standout on the mats, having scored a first round knockout in his Bellator debut.

Bellator 171 takes place January 27 from the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas. Melvin Guillard tangles with Chidi Njokuani in a catchweight bout in the main event.

The current fight card is below: