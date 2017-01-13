Bellator 171 Fight Card Complete With Three Prospects in Action

MMA News
By on January 13, 2017

A trio of Bellator MMA prospects have been added to Bellator 171, as Jarod Trice, Tyrell Fortune and Bruna Ellen will all compete later this month.

Trice meets Kevin Woltkamp and Fortune squares off with Will Johnson in heavyweight bouts, while Ellen meets Carmella James at flyweight. All three are expected to stream live online, but could be replayed on the Spike televised main card if time permits.

Trice is fighting for the second time under the Bellator MMA banner, as the former national wrestling champion meets Kansas’ own Woltkamp. Like Trice, Fortune is a former standout on the mats, having scored a first round knockout in his Bellator debut.

Bellator 171 takes place January 27 from the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas. Melvin Guillard tangles with Chidi Njokuani in a catchweight bout in the main event.

The current fight card is below:

MAIN CARD (Spike TV)

Catchweight: Melvin Guillard vs. Chidi Njokuani

Lightweight: David Rickels vs. Aaron Derrow

Featherweight: A.J. McKee vs. Brandon Phillips

Female Flyweight: Jessica Middleton vs. Alice Yauger

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight: Chris Harris vs. Jordan Young

Featherweight: Gaston Reyno vs. Justin Overton

Welterweight: Will Lavine vs. Domo Garcia

Welterweight: Chance Rencountre vs. Jake Lindsay

Bantamweight: Johnny Marigo vs. Joe Fulk

Welterweight: Manny Meraz vs. Scott Heston

Lightweight: Craig Farley vs. Mike Breeden

Heavyweight: Jarod Trice vs. Kevin Woltkamp

Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Will Johnson

Female Flyweight: Bruna Ellen vs. Carmella James

