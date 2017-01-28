Bellator 171 Results: Chidi Njokuani Defeats Melvin Guillard in Landslide

Last night (Jan. 27) Bellator 171 was held inside the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. The main event featured a catchweight bout at 179 pounds. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Melvin Guillard took on former Tachi Palace Fights welterweight title holder Chidi Njokuani.

Njokuani’s more effective stand-up and ground control were the key factors in this fight. The judges didn’t give Guillard a single round when it was over. “The Young Assassin” has yet to nab an official win inside the Bellator cage. Meanwhile, Njokuani extends his winning streak to seven.

In the co-main event, hometown hero David Rickels threw leather with Aaron Derrow. “The Caveman” had a dominant performance. After tagging Derrow in the first round and pasting him with strikes on the ground in the second, Rickels finished his opponent 44 seconds into the final round.

Female flyweight action was also featured on the main card. Jessica Middleton and Alice Smith Yauger shared the Bellator cage. In the end, it was Middleton who walked out of the Kansas Star Casino victorious.

A match-up in the featherweight division got the main card started. A.J McKee went the distance for just the second time in his young career. His opponent was Brandon Phillips. While Phillips had his moments, McKee’s accuracy on the feet won him the fight. The “Mercenary” improves his undefeated record to 7-0.

Here are the full Bellator 170 results:

Main Card

Chidi Njokuani def. Melvin Guillard via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-26)

Dave Rickels def. Aaron Derrow via TKO (Strikes) – Round 3, 0:44

Jessica Middleton def. Alice Smith Yauger via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

AJ McKee def. Brandon Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Prelims

Jordan Young def. Chris Harris via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Overton def. Gaston Reyno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 0:34

Jarod Trice def. Kevin Woltkamp via knockout – Round 2, 3:17

Tyrell Fortune def. Will Johnson via TKO – Round 2, 4:27

Bruna Ellen def. Carmella James via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Dominic Garcia def. William Lavine via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:08

Chance Rencountre def. Jake Lindsey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Johnny Marigo def. Joe Fulk via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:23

Manuel Meraz def. Scott Heston via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Craig Farley via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:38