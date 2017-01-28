Bellator 171 Video Highlights: Njokuani Dominates Guillard, Rickels Wins at Home

Last night (Jan. 27) Bellator 171 (see results here) aired live on Spike.

The event went down from the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. A catchweight bout at 179 pounds served as the headliner. Former Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Tachi Palace Fights competitor Chidi Njokuani went toe-to-toe with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Melvin Guillard.

There was a significant size advantage for “Chidi Bang Bang.” He made great use of it against “The Young Assassin.” Njokuani’s striking and top control proved to be too much for Guillard. He won every round on the judges’ scorecards. In fact, Guillard lost by margins of 30-25, 30-24, and 30-26.

David Rickels, the hometown favorite, was featured in the co-main event. Sharing the cage with him was Aaron Derrow. After an epic “Mannequin Challenge” entrance, “The Caveman” had a dominant performance. He stopped his opponent 44 seconds into the third round.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted a highlight video of the event.