While Bellator’s focus is on the upcoming Chael Sonnen-Tito Ortiz fight, the promotion is also making sure fight fans know what is coming up after Bellator 170.

That includes a main event at Bellator 171 between Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani. The bout takes place January 27 from the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas and airs live on Spike.

In the video above, Jimmy Smith breaks down the catchweight contest between the two who own a combined 47 wins and 32 knockouts to their resumes.