Bellator 172 Medical Suspensions: Josh Thomson & Five Others Shelved 180 Days

Josh Thomson may be out quite a while.

The Bellator 172 medical suspensions were released to MMAFighting.com. Five fighters on the card, including Thomson, were handed 180-day suspensions pending doctor’s clearance.

Bellator 172 took place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event was supposed to be headlined by a heavyweight battle between mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Fedor Emelianenko and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor Matt Mitrione. Instead, Mitrione was pulled due to kidney stones.

A lightweight clash between Patricky Freire and “The Punk” took the main event spot. “Pitbull” knocked out Thomson in the second round with a thunderous uppercut. Freire’s knockout win spoiled Thomson’s Bellator debut and his hometown showing.

You can see the full list of Bellator 172 medical suspensions below:

Josh Thomson: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Brooke Mayo: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

James Terry: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Cesar Gonzalez: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Anthony Do: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance

Abraham Vaesau: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Veta Arteaga: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

J.C. Llamas: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Martin Sano: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Oli Thompson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Francisco France: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Josh Koscheck: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Matt Ramirez: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Diego Herzog: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Abner Perez: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Dominic Sumner: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Patricky Freire: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Cheick Kongo: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Anatoly Tokov: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Mauricio Alonso: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Nikko Jackson: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Juan Cardenas: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Luis Vargas: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Bobby Escalanate: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Jeremy Murphy: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

J.J. Okanaovich: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Zach Andrews: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Justin Tenedora: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Roqui Reyes: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Gaston Bolanos: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest