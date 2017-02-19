Bellator 172: Post Fight Press Conference Featuring Fedor Emelianenko

Scott Coker opened the press conference with a statement addressing the cancelled fight between Fedor and Matt Mitrione, and stated that the promotion is planning to have Fedor fight as soon as possible:

“He’s looking forward to getting back into the cage, and we are looking forward to having him fight, so I think in the next couple of months Fedor will be in the cage”

Fedor was asked questions ranging from how he initially reacted to the cancelled fight, to if he would have considered fighting another opponent if Bellator would have provided one:

“The first emotions were a big surprise when Scott told us that Matt went to the hospital, but that’s the life and we have to accept it the way it is. That can happen with anybody at any moment”

Fedor also brushed off the chances of him taking on a last minute opponent before the main event last night: