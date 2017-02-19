Bellator 172: Post Fight Press Conference Featuring Fedor Emelianenko

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Scott Coker opened the press conference with a statement addressing the cancelled fight between Fedor and Matt Mitrione, and stated that the promotion is planning to have Fedor fight as soon as possible:

“He’s looking forward to getting back into the cage, and we are looking forward to having him fight, so I think in the next couple of months Fedor will be in the cage”

Fedor was asked questions ranging from how he initially reacted to the cancelled fight, to if he would have considered fighting another opponent if Bellator would have provided one:

“The first emotions were a big surprise when Scott told us that Matt went to the hospital, but that’s the life and we have to accept it the way it is. That can happen with anybody at any moment”

Fedor also brushed off the chances of him taking on a last minute opponent before the main event last night:

“I think it’s not really right to change the opponent hours before the fight, at such a short notice. That’s why it was my decision, and the decision of Bellator was to postpone the fight”

LATEST NEWS

Luis Henrique vs Marcin Tybura Rescheduled for UFC 209

0
A heavyweight bout initially planned for UFC 208 between Henrique and Tybura has been added to March's UFC 209 Brazil's Henrique squares off against Poland’s...

Tito Ortiz Offered to Fight Fedor Emelianenko at Last Minute at Bellator 172

0
Ortiz had reached out to Scott Coker to offer his services to "the company" following Matt Mitrione's pull-out prior to the main event on...
video

Bellator 172: Post Fight Press Conference Featuring Fedor Emelianenko

0
Scott Coker opened the press conference with a statement addressing the cancelled fight between Fedor and Matt Mitrione, and stated that the promotion is...
Fedor Emelianenko

Matt Mitrione Tweets Reason For Cancelled Fedor Emelianenko Bout

0
Mitrione and Emelianenko were scheduled to square off at Bellator 172's main event on Saturday night before the fight was cancelled at the 11th...
video

MMA Fighter’s Garbrandt-Style Showboating Theatrics Gets Him KO’d

1
While certainties other than death or taxes are often hard to come by in life, you can put money on MMA fighter Joe Harding...