Bellator 172 Results – Thomson vs. Freire

On Saturday evening, once the dust finally settled regarding the shocking cancellation of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione just hours before showtime, Bellator 172 went on with a new main event.

Headlined by longtime lightweight contender Josh Thomson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, Bellator 172 took place live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Featuring the return of Josh Koscheck against Mauricio Alonso and a heavyweight bout between Cheick Kongo and Oli Thompson, Bellator 172 aired live and free via Spike TV. Below are quick-match results.

Bellator 172 Preliminary Fights

Martin Sano vs. Diego Herzog ruled majority draw (29-27 Herzog, 28-28 x2)

Gaston Bolanos def. Abner Perez via technical knockout (Round 1, 4:53)

J.J. Okanaovich def. Zach Andrews via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 2:26)

James Terry def. JC Llamas via technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nikko Jackson def. Cesar Gonzalez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Bellator 172 Main Card Fights

Anatoly Tokov def. Francisco France via technical knockout (Round 2, 2:24)

Veta Arteaga def. Brooke Mayo technical knockout (Doctor’s stoppage) (Round 3, 4:04)

Mauricio Alonso def. Josh Koscheck via technical knockout (Round 1, 4:42)

