Bellator 172 Salaries: Patricky Freire Tops List With $80,000

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Patricky Freire
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Patricky Freire is $80,000 richer after starching Josh Thomson.

Freire and Thomson were originally set to compete in the co-main event of Bellator 172. Instead they took center stage as the event’s headliner when Matt Mitrione was pulled from his heavyweight bout with Fedor Emelianenko due to kidney stones.

“Pitbull” was in enemy territory inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Freire shined with a second-round knockout over “The Punk.” He caught Thomson coming in with an uppercut as he was shooting in for a takedown. A couple of followup strikes and Thomson was out.

Cheick Kongo snagged a cool $75,000 for his dominant decision victory over Oli Thompson. While Josh Koscheck’s return to action ended in a TKO loss to Mauricio Alonso, he did nab $80,000 for competing.

You can view the rest of the disclosed Bellator 172 salaries (via MMAFighting.com) below:

Patricky Freire: $80,000 ($40,000 win bonus) def. Josh Thomson: $10,000

Cheick Kongo: $75,000 (no win bonus) def. Oli Thompson: $25,000

Anatoly Tokov: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus) def. Francisco France: $12,000

Veta Arteaga: $12,000 ($6,000 win bonus) def. Brooke Mayo: $8,000

Mauricio Alonso: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus) def. Josh Koscheck: $75,000

James Terry: $6,000 ($3,000 win bonus) def. J.C. Llamas: $2,500

Nikko Jackson: $2,000 ($1,000 win bonus) def. Cesar Gonzalez: $1,000

Juan Cardenas: $2,000 ($1,000 win bonus) def. Luis Vargas: $1,000

Bobby Escalanate: $2,000 ($1,000 win bonus_ def. Anthony Do: $1,500

Jeremy Murphy: $2,400 ($1,200 win bonus) def. Matt Ramirez: $1,800

J.J. Okanaovich: $3,000 ($1,500 win bonus) def. Zach Andrews: $1,500

Justin Tenedora: $2,000 ($1,000 win bonus) def. Roque Reyes: $1,000

Martin Sano: $2,000 vs. Diego Herzog: $2,500 ruled majority draw

Gaston Bolanos: $4,000 (no win bonus) def. Abner Perez: $1,000

Abraham Vaesau: $2,000 ($1,000 win bonus) def. Dominic Sumner: $1,000

Patricky Freire

