Bellator 172 Weigh-In Results: One Bout Almost Canceled

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The Bellator 172 weigh-ins are history.

All 32 fighters on tomorrow night’s (Feb. 18) card stepped on the scales earlier today. Two fighters failed to make weight and one bout was actually canceled temporarily. Matthew Ramirez was set for a flyweight battle, but he missed weight by five pounds. The fight was saved when his opponent Jeremy Murphy agreed to gain weight.

Francisco France also missed weight for his middleweight contest. That fight will go on as well. France will give up 10 percent of his purse to his opponent Anatoly Tokov and 10 percent to the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Below are the full weigh-in results for Bellator 172:

Main Card (Spike)

Fedor Emelianenko (236) vs. Matt Mitrione (257.5)

Patricky Freire (155.9) vs. Josh Thomson (155.2)

Cheick Kongo (241.6) vs. Oli Thompson (230.7)

Veta Arteaga (126) vs. Brooke Mayo (126)

Mauricio Alonso (169.5) vs. Josh Koscheck (169.9)

Prelims

Juan Cardenas (145.4) vs. Luis Vargas (146.8)

Dominic Sumner (170.9) vs. Abraham Vaesau (171)

Jeremy Murphy (131.2) vs. Matthew Ramirez (131)*

Anthony Do (144.3) vs. Bobby Escalante (125.4)

Cesar Gonzalez (156) vs. Nikko Jackson (156)

Zach Andrews (166) vs. J.J. Okanovich (160.2)

J.C. Llamas (170.5) vs. James Terry (170.7)

Gaston Bolanos (145.6) vs. Abner Perez (143.5)

Francisco France (187.3)** vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.9)

Diego Herzog (185.8) vs. Martin Sano (185)

Roque Reyes (135.3) vs. Justin Tenedora (134.8)

*- Bout originally canceled due to Ramirez’s inability to cut weight. The bout will go as planned after Murphy was able to gain weight.

**- France is being fined 20 percent of his purse for missing weight

