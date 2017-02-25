Bellator 173 Highlights: Liam McGeary Batters Brett McDermott

The Bellator 173 highlights have been released.

Bellator 173 was held inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland last night (Feb. 24). The event was co-promoted with BAMMA 28. Of course, the Bellator portion was aired on Spike via tape-delay.

Headlining the card was former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary. He was supposed to meet Chris Fields initially. Fields was pulled due to an injury and was replaced by Vladimir Filipovic. Brett McDermott stepped up when Filipovic’s visa issues forced him off the card.

To McDermott’s credit, not only did he fill in on short notice, but he also dropped the former champion early in the fight. It was his only shining moment, however as McGeary recovered quickly and put on a dominating performance. The fight was stopped in the second round when the blood dripping down McDermott’s face impaired his vision.

In the co-main event, SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher made short work of Kirill Medvedovsky, submitting him via rear-naked choke in the first round. After the fight, Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith spoke to Gallagher. “The Strabanimal” called fellow featherweight prospect A.J. McKee a “p*ssy” and claimed he was next.

You can see the full Bellator 173 results here. You can also check out the BAMMA 28 results here.

