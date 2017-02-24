Bellator 173 Results: Did Liam McGeary Get Past Brett McDermott?

Bellator 173 is in the books, but it will be airing via tape-delay tonight (Feb. 24) at 9 p.m. ET on Spike.

This event was held inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was Bellator’s fourth event of 2017. Bellator 173 was co-promoted with BAMMA 28. You can view the BAMMA 28 results here.

The main event featured former Bellator light heavyweight title holder Liam McGeary taking on Brett McDermott. At first, McGeary was scheduled to face Chris Fields. When Fields went down with an injury, Vladimir Filipovic was called in as a replacement. When Filipovic’s visa issues got in the way, McDermott stepped up to the challenge.

In the co-main event, SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher did battle with Krill Medvedovsky. The bout was contested at featherweight.

Another SBG Ireland standout Sinead Kavanagh put her undefeated record at stake against Iony Razafiarison. The two fighters competed at a catchweight of 140 pounds.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Bellator 173 results are below. If you wish to watch the event on Spike without knowing what transpired, do not read any further.

Here are the Bellator 173 results:

Liam McGeary def. Brett McDermott via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) – Round 2, 1:06

James Gallagher def. Krill Medvedovsky via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at Round 1, 2:53

Iony Razafiarison def. Sinead Kavanagh via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Alex Lohore def. Colin Fletcher via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at Round 2, 2:42

Shay Walsh def. James McErlean via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)