Bellator 173/BAMMA 28 Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Liam McGeary Bellator 173
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

The Bellator 173 and BAMMA 28 weigh-ins are history.

Fighters from both cards stepped on the scale today (Feb. 23). Bellator 173 and BAMMA 28 are being co-promoted. Both events will be held inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland tomorrow. The main event of Bellator 173 features a catchweight bout between former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary and Brett McDermott.

Headlining the BAMMA 28 portion will be former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Norman Parke battling Paul Redmond.

Spike will be airing Bellator 173 via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. Below are the full weigh-in results:

Bellator 173

Liam McGeary (211.5) vs. Brett McDermott (217.6)
James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Kirill Medvedovski (146)
Sinead Kavanagh (140) vs. Iony Razafiarison (136.2)
Alex Lohore (170) vs. Colin Fletcher (170.4)
Shay Walsh (136) vs. James McErlean (145.8)

BAMMA 28

Norman Parke (155.8) vs. Paul Redmond (155)
Andy Young (125) vs. Dominique Wooding (124.2)
Ronnie Mann (144.6) vs. Damien Lapilus (144.4)
Rhys McKee (154.6) vs. Tim Barnett (154.2)
Niall Smith (145.4) vs. Daniel Rutkowski (145.2)
Andrew Murphy (145) vs. Stephen Kilifin (146)
Jonathan Reid (161.6) vs. Daniel Olejniczak (169.4)
Glenn Irvine (177.4) vs. Keith McCabe (176)
Will Fleury (185.4) vs. Kyle McClurkin (185.6)
Paul Hughes (145.4) vs Adam Gustab (144.8)
Decky Dalton (146) vs. Jonathan Brookins (146)

