Bellator 174: Koreshkov vs. Gonzalez, Honeycutt vs. Grove Added to Thackerville Card

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Bellator has added two main card bouts to their March 3 card in Thackerville, OK.

Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) will get back on the horse when he battles Fernando Gonzalez (25-14) in the co-main event of Bellator 174. Koreshkov lost his title to Douglas Lima back in Nov. 2016 via knockout. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is fresh off his split decision loss to Michael Page.

Middleweight action will also be showcased on the main card. Winner of three straight, Chris Honeycutt (9-1, 1 NC) is going to be tested when he meets 40-fight veteran Kendall Grove (23-16, 1 NC).

“The Cutt” bounced back from the first loss of his professional career with a decision win over Matt Secor. Grove is looking for his own bounce back win as he was TKO’d by Alexander Shlemenko in his last outing.

Bellator 174 will be headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout. Stepping inside the cage vying for gold will be former Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title holder Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd.

LATEST NEWS

Report: Paul Daley vs. Michael Page Targeted For Bellator’s Return to London in May

Jay Anderson -
0
Fresh off a stunningly brutal (and potential knockout of the year contender) flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 last month, Paul...

Bellator 174: Koreshkov vs. Gonzalez, Honeycutt vs. Grove Added to Thackerville Card

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Bellator has added two main card bouts to their March 3 card in Thackerville, OK. Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) will get back...

Germaine de Randamie: If You’re A Champion, You Fight Against Everybody

Jay Anderson -
0
When Germaine de Randamie was announced as part of a bout against Holly Holm at UFC 208 for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight championship,...

Ricardo Abreu Retires Following Second USADA Failure

Jay Anderson -
0
Already in the midst of a two-year suspension due to a failed drug test with USADA, Ricardo Abreu was notified earlier this week of...
video

UFC Fight Night 104 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Tomorrow night (Feb. 4) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its third event of 2017. This time, it's a Super Bowl weekend card in...