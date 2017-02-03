Bellator 174: Koreshkov vs. Gonzalez, Honeycutt vs. Grove Added to Thackerville Card

Bellator has added two main card bouts to their March 3 card in Thackerville, OK.

Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) will get back on the horse when he battles Fernando Gonzalez (25-14) in the co-main event of Bellator 174. Koreshkov lost his title to Douglas Lima back in Nov. 2016 via knockout. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is fresh off his split decision loss to Michael Page.

Middleweight action will also be showcased on the main card. Winner of three straight, Chris Honeycutt (9-1, 1 NC) is going to be tested when he meets 40-fight veteran Kendall Grove (23-16, 1 NC).

“The Cutt” bounced back from the first loss of his professional career with a decision win over Matt Secor. Grove is looking for his own bounce back win as he was TKO’d by Alexander Shlemenko in his last outing.

Bellator 174 will be headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout. Stepping inside the cage vying for gold will be former Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title holder Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd.