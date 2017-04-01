Bellator 175: Emmanuel Sanchez Admits ‘Crazy, Hectic’ Week Bothered Him

Dana Becker
Emmanuel Sanchez scored the biggest win of his MMA career Friday night at Bellator 175, downing former champion Marcos Galvao.

However, Sanchez was disappointed in himself.

The fighter missed weight for the bout, which could keep him from moving up as much as he would have in the division. Sanchez (15-3) earned his second straight win and improved to 5-1 over his last six.

“Its been a crazy week, very hectic, but as my coach always says we just turn those lemons into lemonade,” he said. “I felt so smooth, so fluid all night, but obviously he’s a very tough guy and was able to take all my strikes without going down. I’m still trying to find my groove and have yet to hit my prime. I just tried to have a ton of fun and not put any pressure on myself.

“I just wanted to do my thing, fight for myself without the emotions and go out there and flow like water.”

Sanchez, just 26 years old, has been with Bellator since 2014. He has gone to the scorecards in all but his debut with the promotion that year, dropping to decisions to Daniel Weichel and Pat Curran.

