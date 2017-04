Bellator 175 went down Friday night on Spike and while many former UFC fighters were featured, it was an ex-Strikeforce champion scoring the biggest win.

Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the main event, avenging a previous decision loss.

Complete highlights from the night – including an opening with UFC strawweight contender Felice Herrig featured – can be found in the video above.