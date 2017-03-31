Bellator 175: Noad Lahat Secures Second Consecutive Submission Victory

Noad Lahat put together another strong performance Friday night at Bellator 175, choking out Lloyd Carter as part of the Spike main card.

Lahat (11-2) pushed his Bellator win streak to two in a row, adding to his November finish of Scott Cleve. It marked the sixth submission win of his career.

“I knew I had him because I heard him taking the shots and I heard him quitting so I knew I needed to put the pressure,” Lahat said. “That’s why in the first-round I didn’t go for the choke, I had the back but I switched and went to the elbows because I had to cook him a little bit.

“It took a little longer. I thought I would finish him in the first round. He came to throw, he came to survive so it took a little longer but I still had to finish.”

After the strong showing, Lahat made a push to be on the June card scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York City. Along with the pay-per-view event, Bellator will also run a card on Spike that same night.

“Next for me is New York baby,” he said. “The biggest Jewish Israeli community in the United States. This is my spot in the state. June 24th is next for me.

“I don’t care who I fight, I just want to be on the card. For me it’s about me. Whoever wants to dance, just ask me.”