Bellator 175 Ratings: Lawal-Jackson Post Strong Numbers

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Thanks to the name-value of Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Bellator got back on the right track in the ratings.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting, Bellator 175 drew 909,000 viewers and peaked at over 1.3 million – the second-best numbers of the year for the promotion.

Lawal scored a decision victory over Jackson in the main event on Spike.

Saturday’s Bellator 176 event airs in the afternoon from Italy and features a middleweight title fight between champion Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef.

