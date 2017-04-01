Bellator 175 Results: “King Mo” Lawal Handles “Rampage,” Former Champion Falls

Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal didn’t let a 40-plus pound weight disadvantage keep him from going on the offensive Friday night, as the former Strikeforce champion defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the main event of Bellator 175.

Lawal was able to get revenge on Jackson and position himself to welcome Ryan Bader to Bellator with the decision win. Jackson, a former UFC champion, won the first encounter between the to fighters.

Marcos Galvao’s struggles continued, as the former Bellator champion lost in the co-main event to Emmanuel Sanchez. Galvao moved up to 145 pounds, but the bout was contested at a catchweight after Sanchez missed at weigh-ins.

Sergei Kharitonov knocked out Chase Gormley inside of four minutes, Noad Lahat submitted Lloyd Carter and Steve Kozola floored Jake Roberts in 28 seconds of the first round.