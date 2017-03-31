Bellator 175: Sergei Kharitonov Makes Amends With KO

Dana Becker
Sergei Kharitonov was stunned last November in his Bellator debut, dropping a first round decision to Javy Ayala.

The Strikeforce and PRIDE veteran would make sure that didn’t happen again Friday night at Bellator 175, finishing Chase Gormley in a featured bout that aired on Spike.

The win improved Kharitonov’s record to 24-6 overall and 6-1 in his last seven. That includes five knockout wins and a submission victory.

“The fight strategy tonight was just to be safe and not risk too much early, because the main goal was to win this fight with patience,” he said. “I was actually waiting for Chase to go to the ground and get the takedown, but he didn’t so it was a stand-up fight and that’s my game, so I was comfortable and able to do what I do best.”

Kharitonov has already been given permission to fight outside of Bellator next, as he is scheduled for an M-1 Global bout in Russia.

