Bellator 175: Fans Invited to Meet Fedor Emelianenko and Royce Gracie at Tailgate Party

Bellator 175’s rematch between Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is set for March 31 in Chicago, Illinois.

The promotion have announced that fans wil have the opportunity to rub shoulders with current champions and some pretty recognisable MMA legends during the event.

Bellator 175’s tailgate party is scheduled for this Friday 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. CT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Fedor Emelianenko and Royce Gracie will take part in a meet and greet, with the promotion’s light heavyweight champion Phil Davis and lightweight champ Michael Chandler also in attendance.

Bellator 175’s main card will air on Spike TV from 9pm E.T.

Fans are also invited to attend Bellator 175’s official weigh-ins on Thursday at Allstate Arena, with fighters set to put feet to scale at 1 p.m local time (CT).

Bellator 175’s official card is as follows:

Main Card

Heavyweight Quinton Jackson vs. Muhammed Lawal

Heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov vs. Chase Gormley

Featherweight Marcos Galvao vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Lightweight Steve Kozola vs. Jake Roberts

Featherweight Noad Lahat vs. Lloyd Carter

Prelims

Welterweight Joaquin Buckley vs. Justin Patterson

Heavyweight Adam Maciejewski vs. Prince McLean

Lightweight Damian Norris vs. Tom Shoaff

Light Heavyweight James Bochnoviv vs. Matt Paul

Bantamweight Manny Vazquez vs. Nate Williams

Lightweight Tim Cho vs. Joshua Hardwick

Welterweight Tom Holder vs. Josh Streaker

Bantamweight Cory Galloway vs. David Garcia

Lightweight Brian Akins vs. Mike DeLaVega

Featherweight Asef Askar vs. James Esposito

Bantamweight Max Fuentes vs. Brandon Shelhart