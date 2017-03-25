Bellator 175: Fans Invited to Meet Fedor Emelianenko and Royce Gracie at Tailgate Party

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Bellator 175’s rematch between Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is set for March 31 in Chicago, Illinois.

The promotion have announced that fans wil have the opportunity to rub shoulders with current champions and some pretty recognisable MMA legends during the event.

Bellator 175’s tailgate party is scheduled for this Friday 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. CT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Fedor Emelianenko and Royce Gracie will take part in a meet and greet, with the promotion’s light heavyweight champion Phil Davis and lightweight champ Michael Chandler also in attendance.

Bellator 175’s main card will air on Spike TV from 9pm E.T.

Fans are also invited to attend Bellator 175’s official weigh-ins on Thursday at Allstate Arena, with fighters set to put feet to scale at 1 p.m local time (CT).

Bellator 175’s official card is as follows:

Main Card

Heavyweight Quinton Jackson vs. Muhammed Lawal
Heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov vs. Chase Gormley
Featherweight Marcos Galvao vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Lightweight Steve Kozola vs. Jake Roberts
Featherweight Noad Lahat vs. Lloyd Carter
Prelims 

Welterweight Joaquin Buckley vs. Justin Patterson
Heavyweight Adam Maciejewski vs. Prince McLean
Lightweight Damian Norris vs. Tom Shoaff
Light Heavyweight James Bochnoviv vs. Matt Paul
Bantamweight Manny Vazquez vs. Nate Williams
Lightweight Tim Cho vs. Joshua Hardwick
Welterweight Tom Holder vs. Josh Streaker
Bantamweight Cory Galloway vs. David Garcia
Lightweight Brian Akins vs. Mike DeLaVega
Featherweight Asef Askar vs. James Esposito
Bantamweight Max Fuentes vs. Brandon Shelhart

