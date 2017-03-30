Bellator 175 Weigh-In Results: Co-Main Event Becomes Catchweight Bout

The Bellator 175 weigh-in results are here.

All 32 fighters stepped on the scale for the weigh-ins. Bellator 175 takes place tomorrow night (March 31) inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The main card airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

Taking center stage in the main event is a rematch between Quinton Jackson and Muhammed Lawal. This time, “Rampage” and “King Mo” will trade leather in the heavyweight division. The size difference is clear as Jackson weighed in at 253 pounds, while Lawal tipped the scales at 212 pounds.

The co-main event between Marcos Galvao and Emmanuel Sanchez is no longer a featherweight contest. That’s because Sanchez failed to make the weight limit and the bout is now at a catchweight.

Peep the full weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Heavyweight: Quinton Jackson (253) vs. Muhammed Lawal (212)

Catchweight: Marcos Galvao (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (149.5)

Heavyweight: Chase Gormley (265.5) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Featherweight: Lloyd Carter (148) vs. Noad Lahat (146)

Lightweight: Steve Kozola (155) vs. Jake Roberts (156)

Prelims

Bantamweight: Max Fuentes (138) vs. Brandon Shelhart (135)

Lightweight: Asef Askar (157) vs. James Esposito (154.5)

Lightweight: Brian Akins (156) vs. Mike DeLaVega (156)

Bantamweight: Cory Galloway (136) vs. David Garcia (137)

Welterweight: Tom Holder (169) vs. Josh Streaker (170.5)

Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley (171) vs. Justin Patterson (171)

Catchweight: Tim Cho (150) vs. Joshua Hardwick (150)

Catchweight: Manny Vazquez (130) vs. Nate Williams (129)

Light Heavyweight: James Bochnovic (205) vs. Matt Paul (207.5)

Lightweight: Damian Norris (155) vs. Tom Shoaff (155)

Heavyweight: Adam Maciejewski (262) vs. Prince McLean (225)