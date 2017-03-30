Bellator 175: “Rampage” vs. “King Mo” – Weigh in Video

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Bellator 175 weigh-ins: All 32 fighters playing their part on Friday 31’s Bellator 175 event hit the scales on Thursday.

You can watch the full weigh-in video above.

Friday’s main event sees Quinton “Rampage” Jackson take on “King Mo” Lawal in a much anticipated heavyweight clash. “Rampage” came in at a colossal 253 pounds, with Lawal clocking 212 on the scales.

The full Bellator 175 weigh-in results are as follows:

Main Card

Heavyweight: Quinton Jackson (253) vs. Muhammed Lawal (212)
Catchweight: Marcos Galvao (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (149.5)
Heavyweight: Chase Gormley (265.5) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)
Featherweight: Lloyd Carter (148) vs. Noad Lahat (146)
Lightweight: Steve Kozola (155) vs. Jake Roberts (156)

Prelims

Bantamweight: Max Fuentes (138) vs. Brandon Shelhart (135)
Lightweight: Asef Askar (157) vs. James Esposito (154.5)
Lightweight: Brian Akins (156) vs. Mike DeLaVega (156)
Bantamweight: Cory Galloway (136) vs. David Garcia (137)
Welterweight: Tom Holder (169) vs. Josh Streaker (170.5)
Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley (171) vs. Justin Patterson (171)
Catchweight: Tim Cho (150) vs. Joshua Hardwick (150)
Catchweight: Manny Vazquez (130) vs. Nate Williams (129)
Light Heavyweight: James Bochnovic (205) vs. Matt Paul (207.5)
Lightweight: Damian Norris (155) vs. Tom Shoaff (155)
Heavyweight: Adam Maciejewski (262) vs. Prince McLean (225)

video

