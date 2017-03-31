Bellator 175’s Marcos Galvao Against Returning to Bantamweight Division

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Marcos Galvao captured Bellator gold in the bantamweight division.

But the toll the weight-cut took on his body was too much.

Galvao, who faces Emmanuel Sanchez later tonight at Bellator 175, told MMAFighting recently that he’ll remain at featherweight moving forward.

“I have a different focus right now,” Galvao said. “I can’t fight at 135 anymore. I should have moved up three fights ago, but I was too stubborn. I insisted in fighting at 135.

“I should have moved up a while ago, but since I was fighting and winning… When something works, you keep doing it. It was always tough to make weight. I kept winning with my heart, putting on good fights, so I always postponed this move. I was one pound over for this fight against Davis. I lost a lot of money, so I had no choice this time. I had to move up.”

The idea of moving up came to the forefront when Galvao missed weight for his most recent fight – a decision win over L.C. Davis in December. He is 5-1 over his last six, losing only to Eduardo Dantas for the title.

